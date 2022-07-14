Pregnant woman asks if she's wrong to keep home she bought with 'stripper money.'

If you work hard, buy a home and then plan to raise a family in that home, does it matter where the money to buy it came from? Is it fair to judge your partner for they employment history?

So, when a conflicted former stripper decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to insist on keeping the apartment she bought, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to sell the place I bought with "stripper money?"

For several years I was a stripper. I have no shame about what I did, and only quit when I got a better job offer. In the time I worked as a stripper, I intentionally lived as cheaply as possible (sh*tty little studio flat, living off ramen, wearing old clothes) because my coworkers all told me that they were able to buy their own places on their income, so long as they saved like crazy.