Pregnant woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to name her baby after a shade of red.

Choosing a baby name can be a challenge for many parents, especially with more and more trendy options every year...

Many parents protect their chosen names until after the baby is born to avoid unsolicited opinions from strangers or family and friends. It's never fun to finally decide on the perfect name only for your friend to casually drop a nightmare story about how she knew someone in high school with that name and they were the worst person in the history of humanity. While it's also always nice to keep up with a family naming theme to honor a relative or generational tradition, it's important that both parents are on the same page.

So, when a pregnant woman decided to consult the internet's moral compass otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she's wrong to refuse to name her baby a shade of red to keep up with her husband's family tradition, people were quick to offer advice.