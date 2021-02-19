Mom-to-be asks if she’s wrong to veto boyfriend’s wish to name baby after ‘Twilight.’

Naming a baby can be a deeply personal and stress-inducing decision, especially when expecting parents can't seem to agree...

Choosing a baby's name can open an accidental discussion where everyone in the entire family, office, grocery store and dentist's waiting room offers their unsolicited opinion on your choice. In an attempt to curb outside influence, some parents choose to not tell anyone about their baby name choices until after the baby is born, the announcement photo is posted and any critique would just be roasting a newborn baby. However, if a couple can't seem to agree on a name, help can be beneficial. Unique and rare names can be a beautiful way to honor a memory, a shared interest between parents, or a spin on a family tradition. Choosing a name that isn't popular or even heard of can be lovely, but only if all parties involved in raising the child agree.

If you've been dreaming of naming your future child after a Disney princess but the person who contributed half of that child's DNA deeply hates the sequel to "The Little Mermaid," it's time to go back to the drafts. Fandom is fun, but it's also important to consider that you're bringing a human being into the world, and not a badge of your loyalty to the Harry Potter series.