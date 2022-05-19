Pregnant woman asks if she's wrong to leave celebration after husband insults her.

A young woman reaches out to Reddit after a traumatizing dinner, held in her honor (or arguably, the baby's), in which her feelings get deeply hurt by her husband. Her in-laws defend him and say she's being too sensitive. Here's the story from her perspective... see if you can spot the a*shole!
I F25 married my husband M31 three years ago. I'm currently pregnant with our first baby together. We found out it's a girl and my in-laws wanted to invite us for dinner for "gender reveal announcement and celebration". We got there, saw many relatives coming to congratulate us and celebrate. It was bigger than expected which made me nervous because I'm not a fan of being around many people.
We sat at dinner table and I barely ate, I was feeling so much anxiety and was sort of upset my husband didn't warn me about how many people were coming, but I tried to stay calm and collected. Anyways, after the announcement and in the middle of the celebration my husband wanted to give a toast. He opened a bottle and poured a drink and wished that our daughter be "healthy, happy, but look nothing like me".