Pregnant woman asks if she's wrong to leave celebration after husband insults her.

Pregnancy is beautiful and challenging, just like a marriage. But like pregnancy, marriage should be handled with care...

A young woman reaches out to Reddit after a traumatizing dinner, held in her honor (or arguably, the baby's), in which her feelings get deeply hurt by her husband. Her in-laws defend him and say she's being too sensitive. Here's the story from her perspective... see if you can spot the a*shole!

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for leaving in the middle of a celebration because of the toast my husband gave?"

I F25 married my husband M31 three years ago. I'm currently pregnant with our first baby together. We found out it's a girl and my in-laws wanted to invite us for dinner for "gender reveal announcement and celebration". We got there, saw many relatives coming to congratulate us and celebrate. It was bigger than expected which made me nervous because I'm not a fan of being around many people.