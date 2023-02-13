Pregnant woman refuses to get up from massage chair, couple waiting gets furious.

Finding a seat in a busy dessert spot can quickly kick in deep-seated survival instincts.

One minute, you're just a chill person buying ice cream, and the next minute you're claiming a seat like it's the last lifeboat on the Titanic, fully ready to throw anyone else into the water if needed.

The social politics around claiming space in public can get complicated quickly, especially when other people push back.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a pregnant woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to give up a massage chair for a couple.

She wrote:

AITA for not getting up from a massage chair when someone wanted to use it?

I am currently 8 months pregnant, and because of that, I often get quite tired when I stand or walk for long periods of time. Yesterday afternoon, I was craving ice cream, so I drove to a nearby shopping center to visit my favorite ice cream shop.