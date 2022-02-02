Pregnant woman asks if she's wrong to snap at SO for saying chores are 'a mother's job.'

Deciding to start a family with someone is a heavy choice, and it's best to make sure that you and your co-parent are on the same page about childcare responsibilities...

It's better to find out sooner than later that you're married to someone who doesn't think it's their job to ever change a single diaper or wake up in the middle of the night to soothe a screaming baby.

So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to stand her ground against her husband's problematic parenting opinions, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for getting upset with my husband after he told me nothing will change while I am pregnant?