Pregnant woman asks if she's wrong to snap at SO for saying chores are 'a mother's job.'

It's better to find out sooner than later that you're married to someone who doesn't think it's their job to ever change a single diaper or wake up in the middle of the night to soothe a screaming baby.
So, when a conflicted pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to stand her ground against her husband's problematic parenting opinions, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
So me (26F) and my husband (28m), who I'll call "Jake," have been together for 5 years and married for 3. We have recently started trying for a baby as we both felt like that was the next step in our life together, and 3 weeks ago I got a positive test back.