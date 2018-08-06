25 pregnant women who are ready to get that damn baby out, STAT.

Pregnancy is a wild concept when you really think about it. For better or for worse, you gotta clear out your stomach to make space for a growing baby for NINE WHOLE MONTHS. There's no application process for the baby, no background or credit check, they could be the worst tenant your womb has ever experienced and you'll still have to ride it out.

While yes, the actual act of giving birth is a beautiful miracle and can spawn an adorable human that you'll forever love, that doesn't negate all the suffering during pregnancy.

Hormones are at an all time high and everyone's body reacts to pregnancy differently, so there's really no way to properly predict what your nine month tenure will be like.

In honor of all the women currently powering through a pregnancy, the moms who remember those days all too well, and all of the rest of us, I have gathered tk women who are BEYOND ready to get the damn baby out of their bodies.