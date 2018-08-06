25 pregnant women who are ready to get that damn baby out, STAT.

Pregnancy is a wild concept when you really think about it. For better or for worse, you gotta clear out your stomach to make space for a growing baby for NINE WHOLE MONTHS. There's no application process for the baby, no background or credit check, they could be the worst tenant your womb has ever experienced and you'll still have to ride it out.
While yes, the actual act of giving birth is a beautiful miracle and can spawn an adorable human that you'll forever love, that doesn't negate all the suffering during pregnancy.
Hormones are at an all time high and everyone's body reacts to pregnancy differently, so there's really no way to properly predict what your nine month tenure will be like.
In honor of all the women currently powering through a pregnancy, the moms who remember those days all too well, and all of the rest of us, I have gathered tk women who are BEYOND ready to get the damn baby out of their bodies.
1. This pregnant woman who realized she was the smelly culprit.
2. This pregnant woman just trying to wear pants.
3. This pregnant woman cruelly deprived of her hot cheeto puffs.
4. This pregnant woman who accidentally ruined her own day.
5. This pregnant woman whose husband did the most.
6. This pregnant woman who couldn't catch a snack break.
7. This pregnant woman whose ring literally snapped off.
8. This pregnant woman who could no longer tie her shoes.
9. This pregnant woman who cleverly cured her nausea with air freshener earrings.
10. This pregnant woman who was NOT here for her friend's puns.
11. This pregnant woman who dropped the most pregnant snack ever.
12. This pregnant woman's struggling DIY pedicure.
13. This pregnant woman who couldn't fit back into her car.
14. This pregnant woman who was NOT feeling her husband's ill-timed selfie.
15. This pregnant woman who accidentally mismatched her shoes.
16. This pregnant woman who outgrew her robe.
17. This pregnant woman who couldn't get out of the hammock.
18. This pregnant woman who wasn't allowed on the hot air balloon.
19. This pregnant woman literally bursting at the seams.
20. This pregnant woman who just wanted to take a bath.
21. This pregnant woman who accidentally made herself weep.
22. This pregnant woman sheepishly picking up booze.
23. This pregnant woman who couldn't scoot into her desk.
24. This pregnant woman afraid to sneeze.
25. This pregnant woman who just wants her own ribs back.