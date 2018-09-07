Obama finally called out Trump by name, and his response was super corny.

Remember the days when the President of the United States could pronounce the word "anonymous"?

Former president Barack Obama made a speech University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, reemerging after the twenty months we endured with our scary new guardian.

Private Citizen Obama came out swinging, offering a rallying cry to the #resistance for the upcoming midterm elections, and condemning the toxicity of this so-called conservatism ruling in Washington.

Former President Obama, referring to “people who are genuinely... fearful of change” during speech at University of Illinois: “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause. He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." pic.twitter.com/WKdGJME0B9 — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2018

"It’s not conservative. It sure isn’t normal. It’s radical. It’s a vision that says the protection of our power and those who back us is all that matters," he said.

Obama didn't just call out Republicans as hypocrites for cutting taxes for the rich after a decade of pretending to care about the deficit—he made a call to action, telling Americans that if they don't vote in November, it's only going to get worse.