Obama finally called out Trump by name, and his response was super corny.

Remember the days when the President of the United States could pronounce the word "anonymous"?
Former president Barack Obama made a speech University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, reemerging after the twenty months we endured with our scary new guardian.
Private Citizen Obama came out swinging, offering a rallying cry to the #resistance for the upcoming midterm elections, and condemning the toxicity of this so-called conservatism ruling in Washington.
"It’s not conservative. It sure isn’t normal. It’s radical. It’s a vision that says the protection of our power and those who back us is all that matters," he said.
Obama didn't just call out Republicans as hypocrites for cutting taxes for the rich after a decade of pretending to care about the deficit—he made a call to action, telling Americans that if they don't vote in November, it's only going to get worse.
[If people stop voting] A politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment takes hold and demagogues promise simple fixes to complex problems. No promise to fight for the little guy, even as they cater to the wealthiest and most powerful. No promise to clean up corruption and then plunder away. They start undermining norms that ensure accountability and try to change the rules to entrench their power further. They appeal to racial nationalism that’s barely veiled, if veiled at all. Sound familiar?
(It does. It sounds very familiar.)
Obama also pointed out that the economic growth Trump and his family tweet about started under the last administration, mmmkay?
Oh, and he also came forth with the hot take that NAZIS ARE BAD.
Former President Obama:— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 7, 2018
“How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?" pic.twitter.com/DOJnJS9zCV
Many people on the internet were grateful to hear a speech from a literate president again.
Trump, on his end, responded to Obama's condemnation of the Republican party's coddling of white supremacy and the gun lobby with a mature rebuttal: "BORING!!!"
Wow. Burn.
We get it. It can be exhausting trying to keep up with a constitutional law professor using big words. Let's hope that Trump makes it back to the White House in time for his nap.