President Donald Trump is officially banned from every Nobu and it's all thanks to Robert Deniro.

Despite all evidence to the contrary, not all news is bad news. Every day, in our fair land, there are tales of hope and triumph, bravery and people who truly extended themselves beyond the odds. There are tales that confirm just how beautiful humanity can be, and this is one of those stories.
For those unaware, Robert DeNiro co-owns the delicious chain of Nobu restaurants alongside celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Since Trump's election, DeNiro has been pretty outspoken about how much he dislikes the president.
However, his distaste for Trump has now transcended the personal and entered the world of business.
In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, DeNiro revealed that he's officially banned Trump from all of the dozens of Nobu restaurants worldwide.
People on Twitter have cast doubt on the possibility of Trump, who likes his steak well-done, ever appreciating the nuanced flavors of Nobu in the first place. Nonetheless, the gesture presents itself as a firm middle finger toward the president.
Much to the chagrin of his business partner, chef Nobu himself thinks DeNiro and Trump should sit down for a meal together to talk it out.
I fully support DeNiro's motion to ban Trump, although I must say, a lot of people would be curious to hear about the fall-out from the two men dining together.