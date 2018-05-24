President Donald Trump is officially banned from every Nobu and it's all thanks to Robert Deniro.

Despite all evidence to the contrary, not all news is bad news. Every day, in our fair land, there are tales of hope and triumph, bravery and people who truly extended themselves beyond the odds. There are tales that confirm just how beautiful humanity can be, and this is one of those stories.

For those unaware, Robert DeNiro co-owns the delicious chain of Nobu restaurants alongside celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Since Trump's election, DeNiro has been pretty outspoken about how much he dislikes the president.

However, his distaste for Trump has now transcended the personal and entered the world of business.

“I don’t care what he likes. If he walked into a restaurant I was in — I’d walk out.” — Robert De Niro on Donald Trump https://t.co/UY7hXyoTwd pic.twitter.com/T56dmcLNpm — Eater (@Eater) May 23, 2018

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, DeNiro revealed that he's officially banned Trump from all of the dozens of Nobu restaurants worldwide.