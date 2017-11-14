Prince Harry is in royal trouble for growing a beard.

Prince Harry is reportedly back on the royal naughty list — this time, for growing a beard.

As Refinery29 reports, Prince Harry appeared at the UK's Remembrance Sunday service with full facial hair. It wasn't quite a Joaquin Phoenix/Casey Affleck situation — this is a royal beard after all — but facial hair apparently violates the dress codes of the British Army. Queen Elizabeth must be steamed.

Prince Harry retired from the military in 2015, so there's been a bit of debate over whether the dress code rules still apply to him. "There's no place for beards in the Queen's cavalry," a source told The Daily Mail. "He should have shaved it off for such an important day."

Some are angry over Prince Harry's alleged disrespectful gesture, while others just want the royal family to relax the rules a bit.

"You people need to back off , no need to shave a well groomed beard for 1 occasion. I am so happy Prince Harry is his own man!" wrote one beard fan on Twitter.

Others point out that Harry is hardly the first military officer to show up to an event with facial hair.