20 bonkers Royal Wedding souvenirs your Aunt Margaret probably owns.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle in front of family, friends, the cast of Suits, and the entire world.

Giphy

While this event is exciting for the bride and groom, it's an even bigger deal for TV networks, tea vendors, and artisans on the internet.

Here's the most insane crap you can buy to celebrate their love. It's not too late to order them for your viewing party, this Saturday at the ass crack of dawn (Eastern Standard Time).

1. The Hairy Harry bathing suit.

2. Crown Jewels royal condoms.

Crown Jewels limited edition condoms.

Royal Wedding souvenir four-pack comes in a box with pop-up portrait of Harry and Meghan and plays a combined arrangement of the US and British national anthems pic.twitter.com/9SBTcVPPNr — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 14, 2018

For when you don't want to produce an heir.

3. A commemorative plate featuring...*record scratch*...Ed Sheeran?

Loving all the #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle #RoyalWedding2018 memorabilia. Just think some companies should do a little more research first 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jgF2buhfY5 — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) April 9, 2018

Close enough.