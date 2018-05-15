20 bonkers Royal Wedding souvenirs your Aunt Margaret probably owns.

Advertising
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle in front of family, friends, the cast of Suits, and the entire world.
While this event is exciting for the bride and groom, it's an even bigger deal for TV networks, tea vendors, and artisans on the internet.
Here's the most insane crap you can buy to celebrate their love. It's not too late to order them for your viewing party, this Saturday at the ass crack of dawn (Eastern Standard Time).
1. The Hairy Harry bathing suit.
2. Crown Jewels royal condoms.
For when you don't want to produce an heir.
3. A commemorative plate featuring...*record scratch*...Ed Sheeran?
Close enough.
4. Saintly prayer candles.
5. Hella creepy face masks.
6. Royal salad spoons.
7. Harry and Meghan handmade earrings.
8. This squad tee.
9. This Nora Ephron-inspired shirt.
10. This feminist statement.
11. These creepy AF dolls.
12. This mug exclusively for people who were born on May 19th, 2000.
13. This desperate tee.
14. These little felt friends.
15. This creepy 3D magnet.
16. The official Pez dispenser.
The sweetest.
17. Pip pip Cheerios.
See what I did there?
18. These terrible bobbleheads.
19. This "handy" book of word searches and puzzles.
20. The right royal barf bag.
For when you're just too lovesick.
