20 bonkers Royal Wedding souvenirs your Aunt Margaret probably owns.

Orli Matlow
May 15, 2018@4:19 PM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle in front of family, friends, the cast of Suits, and the entire world.

They seem like they genuinely love each other.
Giphy

While this event is exciting for the bride and groom, it's an even bigger deal for TV networks, tea vendors, and artisans on the internet.

Here's the most insane crap you can buy to celebrate their love. It's not too late to order them for your viewing party, this Saturday at the ass crack of dawn (Eastern Standard Time).

1. The Hairy Harry bathing suit.

Beware of the heir's hair down there.
Bags of Love

2. Crown Jewels royal condoms.

For when you don't want to produce an heir.

3. A commemorative plate featuring...*record scratch*...Ed Sheeran?

Close enough.

4. Saintly prayer candles.

Well his grandmother *is* the Defender of the Faith.
Etsy

5. Hella creepy face masks.

You don't appreciate their eyes until they're gone.
Amazon

6. Royal salad spoons.

Admit it: you want to spoon them.
Etsy

7. Harry and Meghan handmade earrings.

It looks just like them!
Etsy
8. This squad tee.

The new fab four.
Etsy

9. This Nora Ephron-inspired shirt.

I'll have what she's having.
Etsy

10. This feminist statement.

Turns out you can support women's rights AND wear a bra.
Etsy

11. These creepy AF dolls.

Why does Prince Harry look like Cynthia Nixon?
Etsy
12. This mug exclusively for people who were born on May 19th, 2000.

Casting a wide net.

13. This desperate tee.

Sad!
Etsy

14. These little felt friends.

Please, no voodoo.
Etsy

15. This creepy 3D magnet.

Meghan looks like Meghan buy Harry is an off-brand Harrison Ford.
Etsy
16. The official Pez dispenser.

The sweetest.

17. Pip pip Cheerios.

See what I did there?

18. These terrible bobbleheads.

What did Harry & Meghan do to deserve being disrespected like this?
Amazon
19. This "handy" book of word searches and puzzles.

Nothing's more romantic than word searches and puzzles!
Amazon

20. The right royal barf bag.

For when you're just too lovesick.

