Prince Harry interviewed Obama and Twitter is here for the bromance.

Prince Harry appears to be thoroughly love-struck, and this time it's former president Obama who has caught his eye.

On Sunday, the Kensington palace released a teaser clip for an upcoming installment of BBC Radio 4's Today program in which Prince Harry guest hosts and interviews Obama, and it looks as wonderful as you would hope. The tender exchange of eye contact and riffing was originally recorded at the Invictus Games in Toronto back in September. And while the full interview won't be released until December 27, the world is fully ready to watch the two men nurture their bromance.

While the teaser clip itself is strategically brief (WE WANT MORE) so as to solicit us to tune into the full interview, it still comforts us with promises of the spark between the men.

Here is a sneak preview of when @BarackObama met Prince Harry for the interview. Listen to the full interview on 27th December on @BBCr4today. pic.twitter.com/p5I1dUdyhx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 17, 2017

"Do I need a British accent?" Obama quips at the young Prince. "Not at all," Harry quickly assures before warning the former president that he can't do his presidential pause or else he'll get "the face" (a very sour face).