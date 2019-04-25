Prince William allegedly boned Kate Middleton's friend, but they want you to talk about Meghan Markle.

There's a crisis of a union brewing in the UK, which is exposing the British media's racist tendencies.
No, it's not Brexit: It's rumors of Prince William's infidelity.
American tabloids have recently caught up with the whispers amongst the British aristocracy that His Royal Highness had an affair with Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced "Chumley" and somehow a real name).
British tabloid The Sun has long referred to Hanbury as Middleton's "rural rival," because they both live on fancy estates in Norfolk, England. back in March that Middleton demanded Hanbury be "phased out" of the friend group, which many interpreted as a hint at an affair. Prince William's legal machine was spurred into action to suppress the rumours, and the tabloids found their content elsewhere.
While this plotline in the soap opera called The Monarchy has been going on, rather than publish juicy stuff like a rumored affair, the British press have been spending their time and ink scrutinizing the pregnant Meghan Markle.
Twitter is ablaze about the cheating rumors, with "Prince William" trending all day. People have been connecting the dots, theorizing that the deep dives into Meghan's every move were accelerated as part of a coverup plan.
Consider the real possibility that recent stories you’ve heard about Meghan Markle ...— April (@ReignOfApril) April 25, 2019
“breaking protocol” by shutting a car door,
“feuding” with Kate, or
“driving a wedge between the brothers”
could all have been merely to draw attention away from William having an affair. pic.twitter.com/ciNDhRm9n2
The double standard couldn't be clearer.
Meghan was criticized for deciding not to have a photoshoot hours after giving birth, yet no one in the British press has criticized Prince William for allegedly cheating on his wife.
Why slam a prince for cheating when you can bash a woman of color for existing?
Let's also take this opportunity to note that Prince William is very bald now.
According to The Telegraph, the focus on Meghan has been by Prince William's royal decree.
Prince William encouraged the media to attack Meghan according to a respected journalist in the Telegraph pic.twitter.com/3DTpSJec49— FirenzeIschia (@toscanar) April 25, 2019
Because the British are all about tradition, a tabloid did, in fact, find a way to make William's infidelity about Megs.
All this royal drama proves that the American revolution was worth it.