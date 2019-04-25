There's a crisis of a union brewing in the UK, which is exposing the British media's racist tendencies.

No, it's not Brexit: It's rumors of Prince William's infidelity.

American tabloids have recently caught up with the whispers amongst the British aristocracy that His Royal Highness had an affair with Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced "Chumley" and somehow a real name).

British tabloid The Sun has long referred to Hanbury as Middleton's "rural rival," because they both live on fancy estates in Norfolk, England. back in March that Middleton demanded Hanbury be "phased out" of the friend group, which many interpreted as a hint at an affair. Prince William's legal machine was spurred into action to suppress the rumours, and the tabloids found their content elsewhere.

While this plotline in the soap opera called The Monarchy has been going on, rather than publish juicy stuff like a rumored affair, the British press have been spending their time and ink scrutinizing the pregnant Meghan Markle.