William and Kate's royal wave with the royal baby inspired a royal meme.

Monday's Royal Baby Bonanza provided the world with some good news for once and Kate Middleton the insane pressure to look flawless before the planet just hours after pushing a baby human out of her body.

On their way home from the hospital with their new prince, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gracefully participated in the mandatory photoshoot for their royal subjects to "awwww" at and "awwww" we did.

Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/nKSd5kh5bZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

But commoners couldn't help but wonder, who and or/what were their Royal Highnesses waving at up above?

The meme that birthed it all comes from the end of Happy Gilmore, when Abraham Lincoln, Carl Weathers, and an alligator congratulated Adam Sandler's character on winning his grandma's house back.