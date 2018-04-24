William and Kate's royal wave with the royal baby inspired a royal meme.

Orli Matlow
Apr 24, 2018@9:39 PM
Monday's Royal Baby Bonanza provided the world with some good news for once and Kate Middleton the insane pressure to look flawless before the planet just hours after pushing a baby human out of her body.

She looked perfect, of course.
Tumblr: Williamkate

On their way home from the hospital with their new prince, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gracefully participated in the mandatory photoshoot for their royal subjects to "awwww" at and "awwww" we did.

But commoners couldn't help but wonder, who and or/what were their Royal Highnesses waving at up above?

The meme that birthed it all comes from the end of Happy Gilmore, when Abraham Lincoln, Carl Weathers, and an alligator congratulated Adam Sandler's character on winning his grandma's house back.

The internet has some more theories.

Are they waving at Sun Baby from the acclaimed British series, The Teletubbies?

"Harambe and Diana, together in Heaven."

As Luke Skywalker says in The Last Jedi, "No one is ever really gone."

It's the circle of life, and it moves us all.

My money's on the Sun Baby.

Giphy
In reality, they were probably waving to the photographers and well-wishers stationed on balconies and in windows so they could get the ultimate view of His Royal Highness's Male Pattern Baldness.

Getty

Mazel tov to the happy family of five!

