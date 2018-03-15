Man trolls teens by calling for 'pro-life' walkouts and gets perfectly shut down.

Gather 'round children for a great, old fashioned, to-the-point Twitter burn.

Not everybody was impressed with the estimated one million students who walked out of school to march for sensible gun control laws. One of the not amused people was right wing columnist David Harsanyi, who has a very specific definition of "life"(hint: it's for fetuses).

Can we get some pro-life walkouts next week? I'm sure school administrators will mark it an excused absence. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 14, 2018

The jealous tweet got a lot of comments, but this exchange is the best:

I’d like to report a murder. pic.twitter.com/hNInXEmNFB — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 14, 2018

Why yes, my dude.

A march against getting shot is quite literally "pro-life." Plus, ripping someone for confusing a machine gun with an assault rifle is hardly a stellar burn.