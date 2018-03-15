Man trolls teens by calling for 'pro-life' walkouts and gets perfectly shut down.

Orli Matlow
Mar 15, 2018@4:14 PM
Gather 'round children for a great, old fashioned, to-the-point Twitter burn.

Not everybody was impressed with the estimated one million students who walked out of school to march for sensible gun control laws. One of the not amused people was right wing columnist David Harsanyi, who has a very specific definition of "life"(hint: it's for fetuses).

The jealous tweet got a lot of comments, but this exchange is the best:

giphy

Why yes, my dude.

A march against getting shot is quite literally "pro-life." Plus, ripping someone for confusing a machine gun with an assault rifle is hardly a stellar burn.

Comedy writer Jess Dweck said it best:

If your best defense is being a stickler for exact definitions of various death magnets, you're losing the argument.

