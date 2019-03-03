This professor held his student's baby for an entire lecture, receives an A+ from classmates.

What is the opposite of toxic masculinity? I'm not sure of the exact terminology, but this story definitely fits the criteria. Dr. Nathan Alexander, a math professor at Morehouse College, helped out a student who couldn't find a babysitter by allowing him to bring the child to class. But he didn't stop there. He also offered to hold the baby for the entire lecture so that his student could take better notes. Don't worry, someone snapped a photo.

Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019

Because this is the sweetest, most adorable thing ever, it immediately went viral. People were so impressed by this profressor's compassion, and some shared stories about when they were parents/students.

