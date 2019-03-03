This professor held his student's baby for an entire lecture, receives an A+ from classmates.

What is the opposite of toxic masculinity? I'm not sure of the exact terminology, but this story definitely fits the criteria. Dr. Nathan Alexander, a math professor at Morehouse College, helped out a student who couldn't find a babysitter by allowing him to bring the child to class. But he didn't stop there. He also offered to hold the baby for the entire lecture so that his student could take better notes. Don't worry, someone snapped a photo.
Because this is the sweetest, most adorable thing ever, it immediately went viral. People were so impressed by this profressor's compassion, and some shared stories about when they were parents/students.
Clearly, people were feeling the love. The student's wife caught wind of the story and shared her gratitude via a Facebook post. She wrote:
Seeing the outpouring of support from friends, family, and strangers for Assata and Wayne is a sight to behold. I can feel the genuine love and enthusiasm. We never asked for attention; all that I’ve personally asked for is authenticity in your love and support. We are new parents. Wayne works two jobs and is a full-time student. He's rarely at home because he's out there providing for us. With us being thousands of miles away from family and friends, I'm usually left with the baby to myself. Anyone who is and has been a new mommy understands how overwhelming it can get. Wayne wanted to give me a break. Plus, he'd get to spend more time with Assata in the process. It's a win-win. Thank you for encouraging us to continue to push forward. Thank you to black educators like Dr. Nathan Alexander for your compassion and understanding. This came at the right time. We plan and Allah plans; verily, Allah is the best of Planners.
Alexandar even took the time to thank everyone for sending him kind words online. This man is...perfect.
It's so nice to see a professor who supports and truly cares for his students. Being a student and a parent is incredibly challenging, and it makes a world of difference to have a teacher who understands that and steps in when needed. We can all learn from this professor. Men, take note.