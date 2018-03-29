Professor hilariously trolls student who tried to sneakily check her phone in class.

Much like parents, professors are routinely underestimated in their ability to troll, tease, and just "be down" with the youths in general.

In order to correct this grave underestimation on the part of students, professors have to throw down with some well-deserved deserved trolling every now and again.

Being on the receiving end of this trolling can trigger a lot of emotions. At times, one might feel honored to behold the true beauty of their professor. In other cases, it can cause abrupt feelings of betrayal, or the woeful cries of "WHY ME."

In the case of Twitter user Lizzy Smith, her professor's trolling struck the perfect dose of surprising and cleverly executed.

Basically, when Smith went to check her phone during a lecture (as one does), the professor had a special message cued up via AirDrop.

I snuck out my phone during lecture and immediately received this ... cue the x files theme pic.twitter.com/xXsNqB8UuL — Lizzy Smith (@elizwsmith) March 27, 2018

The combined silence of the clap-back, overall stealth factor and Michael Scott reference would rack this troll move up to an A, or at least an A-.