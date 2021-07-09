Professor shares how to deal with someone being mad at you in viral video series.

Anger is one of the most difficult emotions to safely and healthily navigate, in both ourselves and others. As with most strong feelings, anger is often conjured with a quick intensity that can be hard to traverse, but it only gets harder when we don't learn techniques to soothe and validate ourselves and others.

For this very reason, the anger professor Ryan Martin has taken to TikTok to share some knowledge about how anger functions, and some tips on how to deal with other people's anger towards you.

In his first video of a series, Martin shares that you should ask yourself this question when someone else is mad at you: did you do anything to make them upset?

He said even if their emotional outpouring is maladaptive, it's still healthy to consider whether we truly did anything to ignite this feeling, and if so - how we can change that moving forward.