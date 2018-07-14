A protester paraglided to send Trump a scathing message on the golf course.

So far, Trump's visit to the UK has been marked by a lot of derision. Protests in London have broken out to stand against everything he represents, a large baby Blimp of Trump in a diaper was launched to express distaste for the president, and now, a literal paraglider has flown over his Scotland resort bearing a message.

US President Donald Trump has arrived at his resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, where he is anticipated to be spending part of his weekend in Scotland playing golf on the course https://t.co/bRNrNHaMFM pic.twitter.com/hYaFZix9DA — ITV News (@itvnews) July 13, 2018

Just shortly after Trump arrived at his golf Turnberry resort in Scotland, a paraglider from Greenpeace UK flew over his hotel to give the president a message.

Donald Trump's arrival at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland has been met with a protest - from the air. A paragliding protester flew over the Turnberry resort with a banner saying 'Trump well below par' - despite a no-fly zone currently in place . pic.twitter.com/csTE98vNSz — Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) July 13, 2018

The large yellow banner reads: "Trump is well below par."

While the message itself is fairly simple, the execution took serious commitment. It should also be noted this was a zero-fly zone, so the protester could get into legal trouble.

WATCH: Protester flies microlight with flag saying ‘Trump below par’ over @TrumpTurnberry golf course https://t.co/YziLikViAn pic.twitter.com/Dj9FqMCtSQ — STV News (@STVNews) July 13, 2018

Perhaps the best part of this form of protest is the fact that Trump was standing outside when the paraglider flew over, so there's absolutely no chance he missed the message.