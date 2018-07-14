A protester paraglided to send Trump a scathing message on the golf course.

So far, Trump's visit to the UK has been marked by a lot of derision. Protests in London have broken out to stand against everything he represents, a large baby Blimp of Trump in a diaper was launched to express distaste for the president, and now, a literal paraglider has flown over his Scotland resort bearing a message.
Just shortly after Trump arrived at his golf Turnberry resort in Scotland, a paraglider from Greenpeace UK flew over his hotel to give the president a message.
The large yellow banner reads: "Trump is well below par."
While the message itself is fairly simple, the execution took serious commitment. It should also be noted this was a zero-fly zone, so the protester could get into legal trouble.
Perhaps the best part of this form of protest is the fact that Trump was standing outside when the paraglider flew over, so there's absolutely no chance he missed the message.
Local police are currently trying to trace the pilot due to the breach of the no-fly zone rule.
Hopefully, for the paraglider's sake, they were able to vanish back into the blue of the sky from whence they came, untraced. Between London and Scotland's protests of Trump, the UK is really doing the legwork to let him know he's unwelcome.