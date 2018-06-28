Protesters greeted Melania with the most accurate burn of Trump.

On Thursday, Melania made her second trip to the border in response to the widespread backlash to Trump's cruel zero tolerance immigration policy (which has both separated families and placed babies in cages).

Just in: First lady Melania Trump is making her second trip related to migrant family separations. She has arrived in Tucson, Arizona, where she'll visit a CBP facility and tour a short-term holding facility. — NPR (@NPR) June 28, 2018

While her first visit to a child detention center did not involve any meaningful action towards reuniting families or freeing people from cages (unsurprisingly), it DID manage to trigger an internet-wide discussion of her deeply offensive jacket choice.

This is not a joke.



Melania Trump wore a jacket to visit child detention centers that read: "I really don't care. Do u?"



I'm actually speechless. https://t.co/Ume21zIGra — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) June 21, 2018

Needless to say, many people concerned about the livelihood of detained immigrants aren't viewing Melania's trips as anything more than a PR stunt to cover up the blood on her hands.

Moments before Melania Trump’s arrival, protestors chant “Melania Trump you cant hide, we can see your racist side.” @azcentral pic.twitter.com/bHovKgKa4u — Shakkira (@shakkirasays) June 28, 2018

So, when she showed up to Southwest Key facility (a non-profit that runs 26 immigrant shelters) in Phoenix, she was greeted by protesters and a very pointed burn of her husband.

The giant blow-up doll of Trump decked out in KKK gear pretty much speaks for itself.