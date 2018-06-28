Protesters greeted Melania with the most accurate burn of Trump.

On Thursday, Melania made her second trip to the border in response to the widespread backlash to Trump's cruel zero tolerance immigration policy (which has both separated families and placed babies in cages).
While her first visit to a child detention center did not involve any meaningful action towards reuniting families or freeing people from cages (unsurprisingly), it DID manage to trigger an internet-wide discussion of her deeply offensive jacket choice.
Needless to say, many people concerned about the livelihood of detained immigrants aren't viewing Melania's trips as anything more than a PR stunt to cover up the blood on her hands.
So, when she showed up to Southwest Key facility (a non-profit that runs 26 immigrant shelters) in Phoenix, she was greeted by protesters and a very pointed burn of her husband.
The giant blow-up doll of Trump decked out in KKK gear pretty much speaks for itself.
It's large enough it couldn't be ignored, as were the assembling crowds of people chanting, clapping, and waving signs indicting the recent actions of the Trump administration.
Given Trump's brutal crackdown on undocumented immigrants, many have wondered if Melania herself was at one point undocumented. Hypocrisy is certainly no stranger to Trump, but is he targeting the very circumstances that enabled him to meet his wife?
According to her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, Melania was fully vetted during her immigration process.
"Mrs. Trump followed the law at all times and entered the country legally," Grisham told Newsweek.
Still, back in 2016 the Associated Press reported that Melania was paid over $20,000 for 10 modeling jobs prior to obtaining her work visa.
Trump's zero tolerance policy is a bad look from a humanitarian perspective no matter how you slice it. But the blatant hypocrisy of turning an eye when immigrants are white and sexually viable to you is another level of disgusting.