Protesters trash H&M stores in South Africa to protest racist ad.

Earlier this week, H&M apologized for a hoodie ad after they became embroiled in accusations of racism. The ad, showing a young black boy wearing a green hoodie that says "Coolest monkey in the jungle," quickly received internet backlash. Whether it was intentional or not (most believe it was intentional), H&M's decision to have the only black child model a sweatshirt bearing the connotations of an ethnic slur did not sit well.

In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/Av4bS4t6yn — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 8, 2018

In lieu of the ad, outrage towards H&M has cropped up globally.

On Saturday, members of the South African social political party the Economic Freedom Fighters protested stores at Johannesburg, Pretoria, and the Clearwater Mall (in Johannesburg).

Protesters wore red and danced and sang outside the stores, some carried signs that said "H&M say 'hello' to coolest monkeys" and "away with H&M racist tendencies."