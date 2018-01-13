Protesters trash H&M stores in South Africa to protest racist ad.

Earlier this week, H&M apologized for a hoodie ad after they became embroiled in accusations of racism. The ad, showing a young black boy wearing a green hoodie that says "Coolest monkey in the jungle," quickly received internet backlash. Whether it was intentional or not (most believe it was intentional), H&M's decision to have the only black child model a sweatshirt bearing the connotations of an ethnic slur did not sit well.
In lieu of the ad, outrage towards H&M has cropped up globally.
On Saturday, members of the South African social political party the Economic Freedom Fighters protested stores at Johannesburg, Pretoria, and the Clearwater Mall (in Johannesburg).
Protesters wore red and danced and sang outside the stores, some carried signs that said "H&M say 'hello' to coolest monkeys" and "away with H&M racist tendencies."
While the stores were left trashed, at the time of writing this nothing was reported as stolen.
While the protests were clearly staged to protest H&M's advertising, some skeptics believed the demonstration was planned to distract from birthday celebrations for the ruling African National Congress party.
On Tuesday, H&M issued a formal apology pledging to take down the advertisement and remove the hoodies from their stores.
H&M has yet to formally respond to these protests, but if they continue, it seems inevitable.