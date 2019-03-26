'Queer Eye's' Jonathan Van Ness perfectly shut down a troll who called him a 'mess.'

If you haven't watched Netflix's Queer Eye reboot, I implore you to immediately carve out 45 minutes for an episode. If your heart is beating, that is all it will take to draw you into the feel-good antics of a show heaven bent on making people feel good about themselves.

If you've already watched the show, then it's likely you're already deeply familiar with the grooming babe Jonathan Van Ness, who is obsessed with spreading the gospel of a good haircut, a bit of moisturizer, and confidence for days.

While a majority of the internet loves Van Ness, like anyone in the public eye, he still faces his fair share of trolls. For the most part, he lets internet trolls live out their sad lives ignored. However, when duty calls, Van Ness does not holding back from dishing out a carefully crafted roast.