'Queer Eye's' Jonathan Van Ness perfectly shut down a troll who called him a 'mess.'

If you haven't watched Netflix's Queer Eye reboot, I implore you to immediately carve out 45 minutes for an episode. If your heart is beating, that is all it will take to draw you into the feel-good antics of a show heaven bent on making people feel good about themselves.
If you've already watched the show, then it's likely you're already deeply familiar with the grooming babe Jonathan Van Ness, who is obsessed with spreading the gospel of a good haircut, a bit of moisturizer, and confidence for days.
While a majority of the internet loves Van Ness, like anyone in the public eye, he still faces his fair share of trolls. For the most part, he lets internet trolls live out their sad lives ignored. However, when duty calls, Van Ness does not holding back from dishing out a carefully crafted roast.
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Van Ness dished about a horrible date he went on following the Queer Eye casting call.
While most viewers were enamored by the antics of the story, one internet commenter decided to share how much he hated Van Ness's look, claiming it was the "ugliest" and a "mess."
"This sidepart is the ugliest effing thing I’ve ever seen ... expect for the mustache. This clowns a mess," the commenter wrote.
When the comment popped into Van Ness's feed, he wasted no time shutting it all down.
"I think you're really going through it hon & that must be hard. Someday when you start walking carpets & doing photo shoots outside your bedroom let me know how you deal with the pressure," Van Ness wrote, with equal parts grace and critique.
This is why you don't come for Van Ness, unless him or the rest of the five fab sent for you.