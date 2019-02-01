Rachel Bilson posts throwback pic of her and Rami Malek in high school and it's blowing minds.

Throwback photos of anyone can be absolutely delightful, but throwback photos of celebrities often present a unique opportunity to humanize people who otherwise seem wildly inaccessible. Puberty and embarrassing fashion trends have NO mercy, and even the most successful Hollywood heart throbs have a few embarrassing photos hidden in the back of their photo albums.

While Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek has soared into the status of household name in the past few years, he, like the rest of us, once attended high school and wore fashion jewelry.

On Thursday, the actress Rachel Bilson posted a throwback photo of her and Malek back in their high school days, and it has all the ingredients you'd hope for.

Both actors went to the same high school and have remained friends throughout the years, and this photo of them baby-faced serves as a tribute.

In the caption, Bilson teased Malek for his gold chain, and reminded him to not let success get to his head:

"Hey @ramimalekwhere’d you get that gold chain #tbt#oscarworthy#dontforgetthelittlepeople"

Unsurprisingly, people are eating up this delicious throwback with a spoon.