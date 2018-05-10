Racist calls cops on Bob Marley's granddaughter for 'not waving hello.' She filmed the whole thing.

The filmmaker Donisha Prendergast and her friends filmmaker Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, and Afrofuturist artist Komi-Oluwa Olafimihan were racially profiled after a neighbor claimed they were robbing their Airbnb rental.

Prendergast, who is one of Bob Marley's grandchildren, said an anonymous resident called the cops on the three women as they exited their Airbnb in Rialto, California. Cops then proceeded to arrest and detain the women, despite documentation proving they were legally renting the space. The police openly cast doubt upon their innocence even after they made a call to the host of the Airbnb, who confirmed their reservation.

Prendergast taped the whole incident, and shared it with her Instagram followers as yet another example of blatant racism in the U.S.

Despite the complete innocence of Prendergast and her friends, the owner of the Airbnb claims the anonymous white neighbor wouldn't have made the call if the women had "smiled and waved."

"If the kids had simply smiled at (my neighbor) and waved back and acknowledged her and said, 'We're just Airbnb guests checking out,' none of this would have ever happened. But instead, they were rude, unkind, not polite," the Airbnb host said.