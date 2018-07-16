A racist CVS manager called the cops on a black woman using a coupon. She filmed everything.

In the latest installment of Whites Behaving Badly, a nightmare miniseries that has been running in America for roughly 500 years, a racist CVS manager in Chicago called the cops on a black woman using a coupon. Yes, you read that right, unfortunately.
It all went down when Camilla Hudson tried to use a coupon that CVS manager Morry Matson didn't recognize. Rather than checking the system like a normal human being, or politely asking Hudson how she got the coupon (it was mailed to her as the replacement for a product), Matson made assumptions and called a second manager over.
According to Hudson, the second manager said it looked "fraudulent" and refused to answer her questions.
When I pulled out my phone to document what happened and exactly what he’d said to me (AND how he’d said it!) he turned his back and walked away from me.
When I followed him and demanded that he answer my question, he ran to the back of the store and slammed a door in my face.
Right after the second (unnamed) manager slammed a door in Hudson's face, Matson told her he'd called the cops, and then proceeded to call them again in front of her.
"Apparently, they’d hung up on him the first time he called, so he had to call them back a second time, telling the 911 dispatcher that I was harassing them (which I have on video)," Hudson said.
Hudson was able to get the second call on tape, which she later posted to her Facebook.
The police later confirmed to Buzzfeed News that there were in fact two calls made from the CVS to report an "assault in progress." However,the cops who responded did not write up reports about the calls.
After the video went viral, people quickly found out Matson is running for 48th Alderman and has specifically promised to "increase police presence" if he wins. This viral video has energized many to actively vote against him.
Following the viral video, CVS posted an apology for both Matson and the other manager's behavior.
"We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. The employees who were involved in the incident will not be working in the store pending the findings of our investigation."
Given the bleak stats on how the cops treat black people, having someone call the cops on Hudson for trying to use a coupon is terrifying on multiple levels. Hopefully he gest his comeuppance, both politically and in the workplace.