A racist CVS manager called the cops on a black woman using a coupon. She filmed everything.

In the latest installment of Whites Behaving Badly, a nightmare miniseries that has been running in America for roughly 500 years, a racist CVS manager in Chicago called the cops on a black woman using a coupon. Yes, you read that right, unfortunately.

Camilla Hudson, a black woman, says white CVS manager, Morry Matson, called police because she had wrong coupon. Matson is running for 48th Ward alderman. He was a state delegate for Donald Trump in the 2016 election https://t.co/ldfVoSfoZT #CouponBill #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/VVyUjaMj8E — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) July 15, 2018

It all went down when Camilla Hudson tried to use a coupon that CVS manager Morry Matson didn't recognize. Rather than checking the system like a normal human being, or politely asking Hudson how she got the coupon (it was mailed to her as the replacement for a product), Matson made assumptions and called a second manager over.

According to Hudson, the second manager said it looked "fraudulent" and refused to answer her questions.

When I pulled out my phone to document what happened and exactly what he’d said to me (AND how he’d said it!) he turned his back and walked away from me. When I followed him and demanded that he answer my question, he ran to the back of the store and slammed a door in my face.