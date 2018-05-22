Racist lawyer insists he's not racist, gets dragged all over again.

Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg—the racist lawyer who went viral for screaming at two women speaking Spanish and threatening to have them deported—is trying to bring his viral saga to a close.

A week after his name trended on Twitter and days after a mariachi band showed up and partied in front of his apartment, Schlossberg finally released an apology, in which he insists that he is not racist.

"I am not a racist," he (or his lawyer) wrote. "One of the reasons I moved to New York is preciously because of the remarkable diversity in this wonderful city."

Yeah, people aren't buying it. Check out that ratio!

Schlossberg insists that the video does not display the real him, but what about the other videos of him threatening people in the name of Trump?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJKxMyF185c&app=desktop

Just today, a video of him verbally assaulting a stranger on Fifth Avenue, calling them an "ugly f*cking foreigner," went viral.