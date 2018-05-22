Racist lawyer insists he's not racist, gets dragged all over again.

Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg—the racist lawyer who went viral for screaming at two women speaking Spanish and threatening to have them deported—is trying to bring his viral saga to a close.
A week after his name trended on Twitter and days after a mariachi band showed up and partied in front of his apartment, Schlossberg finally released an apology, in which he insists that he is not racist.
"I am not a racist," he (or his lawyer) wrote. "One of the reasons I moved to New York is preciously because of the remarkable diversity in this wonderful city."
Yeah, people aren't buying it. Check out that ratio!
Schlossberg insists that the video does not display the real him, but what about the other videos of him threatening people in the name of Trump?
Just today, a video of him verbally assaulting a stranger on Fifth Avenue, calling them an "ugly f*cking foreigner," went viral.
Aaron Schlossberg just issued a half-hearted apology for insulting Spanish speaking women at a deli here in New York last week.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 22, 2018
He insisted it is an exception - and that he isn't racist, but we now have over a dozen reports of him being racist all over New York - including here pic.twitter.com/HKuCiqGZAs
"I can't be a racist, I live in a city with diversity!" is the "as a father of daughters" of racists' apologies.
The internet dragged his statement, because it's why the 'net was born.
. Translation: "I'm sorry people who know what a racist dick I am were able to ID me. I got booted from my office and I'm afraid to go home. I want you to THINK I'm sorry and hope you won't read between the lines to see that I'm not sorry for what I said, just that I got caught."— Diane Pavia (@diane_pavia) May 22, 2018
Out of curiosity, have you met Mr. Aaron Schlossberg? I think you two might disagree on your intent. pic.twitter.com/bIFy46IIPv— Greg Ellner (@GregoryEllner) May 22, 2018
"I'm not racist, I live in a city that has minorities"— Jravis (@teejeejeej) May 22, 2018
I fixed Aaron Schlossberg’s apology. pic.twitter.com/U1iXQd0WDJ— Hispanic Pixie Dream Girl (@mathewrodriguez) May 22, 2018
I'm sorry, did you say "while people should be able to express themselves freely" or "white people should be able to express themselves freely"?https://t.co/5nguon7Wb3— HerebyDemandHat (@Popehat) May 22, 2018
If you aren't racist, why do you consistently go on huge racist rants? Why do you consistently harass people and call them racist names?— Jo Phillips (@joglasg) May 22, 2018
If this is an apology, it's shit and it's not accepted. You massive racist! 🌂 😡
You should have done this. Right of the bat. pic.twitter.com/AAC2k05v7Q— Enfreakque (@Enfreakque) May 22, 2018
Ah, yes. The “there’s video of me being racist but I’m not really racist because that’s not who I am even though it’s me on the video” defense. pic.twitter.com/VnuUWconY0— Spanky McDutcherson (@thatdutchperson) May 22, 2018
Dear White People,— Elon James White (@elonjames) May 22, 2018
When you are recorded being racist multiple times you should probably not make the argument that you're NOT racist while apologizing for the clearly provable racism you've participated in.
Thanks,
- management https://t.co/8A7QLKkIt3
Which fixer did he hire to get such a weaksauce redemption strategy? Michael Cohen?