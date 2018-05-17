Watch that racist lawyer get a dose of his own medicine as reporters harass him for existing.

UPDATE 4:56 PM

Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg was caught running away again, this time in a different outfit, and it's even more hilarious.

https://twitter.com/NBCNewYork/status/997214014378856450

ORIGINAL POST

Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg got internet justice in record time on Wednesday. At lunch, he decided to attack two women for speaking Spanish to each other, threatening to call ICE, and by dinnertime, his name was trending nationwide on Twitter and his law practice's Yelp page hilariously trolled.

https://twitter.com/ShaunKing/status/996725747711541249

On Thursday, around lunchtime, reporters tried to catch up with him and see if he still stands behind his statements.

https://twitter.com/LevineJonathan/status/997162293745025025

Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg ultimately decided to hide under his umbrella up against the wall and appeared to be calling for reinforcements, insisting that he had been accosted.

"They're yelling, they're claiming things that aren't true," Schlossberg cried into his phone, cowering behind is big umbrella. "They're grabbing my personal items. ... Defaming me. I can't even move, because they're blocking me."