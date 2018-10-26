Racist man attacks family in road rage incident, internet unites to identify the a-hole.

Racist attacks have been around since Christopher Columbus claimed to have discovered America, but now they are being caught on tape.

Twitter user Santiago Mayer shared a video of a white man freaking the f**k out in a fit that's even more racist than you're average road rage, with the victim's young daughter in the car.

Can we make this pleasure of a guy famous? Twitter is good at taking down racists. Took place in Houston. @MollyJongFast @krassenstein @EdKrassen @MattNegrin pic.twitter.com/Bbh5BpFfRP — Santiago Mayer (@RocketAgo) October 26, 2018

The man rolled down the window and yelled:

You’re driving in two lanes, you stupid b**ch. That’s not how we drive in America. Trump’s deporting your illegal cousins today, b**ch. Stop driving in two lanes, anyway, Miss Thing. I’m not that stupid, b**ch. Take all the pictures you want, b**ch. You’re ugly, you need a gay friend to help you with makeup and clothes.

The woman managed to keep her cool, facetiously asking the guy, "Did you go vote?" (The video was shot in Houston, where quite the sexy Senate race is going down.)