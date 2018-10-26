Racist man attacks family in road rage incident, internet unites to identify the a-hole.

Racist attacks have been around since Christopher Columbus claimed to have discovered America, but now they are being caught on tape.
Twitter user Santiago Mayer shared a video of a white man freaking the f**k out in a fit that's even more racist than you're average road rage, with the victim's young daughter in the car.
The man rolled down the window and yelled:
You’re driving in two lanes, you stupid b**ch.
That’s not how we drive in America. Trump’s deporting your illegal cousins today, b**ch.
Stop driving in two lanes, anyway, Miss Thing. I’m not that stupid, b**ch.
Take all the pictures you want, b**ch. You’re ugly, you need a gay friend to help you with makeup and clothes.
The woman managed to keep her cool, facetiously asking the guy, "Did you go vote?" (The video was shot in Houston, where quite the sexy Senate race is going down.)
Over 225,000 people have watched the video.
Mayer shared the video and tagged prominent Twitter accounts in hopes of circulating the footage and identifying the guy.
People were in awe of this public display of absolute horribleness.
I have never seen or heard such behaviour in my life, and I'm 50.— TheDayWeDecide.net (@thedaywedecide) October 26, 2018
Really? This is American? Is anyone proud of that?
His vocabulary was limited and, ironically, he asks her to speak english.
The lady calls him out on voting, it seems he didn't understand.
I'm speechless.
This is on Trump he has enabled this behaviour.— PrairieWind Creation (@prairiewindc) October 26, 2018
I can smell his breath through this video!— mark maloof 🍥 (@sir_nose55) October 26, 2018
Super sleuths zoomed in on the license plate, and fount him on Facebook.
Can y'all make out this asshead 's lincense plate? pic.twitter.com/cnrfzy7n07— VersenGetorix (Gerhardt Kreuz)🎃 (@versengetorix) October 26, 2018
Thank you😎🤘 and to @_SJPeace_ pic.twitter.com/4dxmVNC4BU— VersenGetorix (Gerhardt Kreuz)🎃 (@versengetorix) October 26, 2018
Not only is this guy racist, but he takes a lot of mirror selfies.
THIS attack took place in Texas— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 26, 2018
Charles Geier is the racist that attacked her.
WHERE DOES HE WORK?! pic.twitter.com/FYLeO2wt9a
#BathroomSelfieGuy 🙄 pic.twitter.com/kebd6cJIqD— Live Long & Read ✌🏼🌊🌊🌊 (@secrest_jacki) October 26, 2018
If you ever feel like on verbally harassing someone, seek help, but if you're insisting on going through with it, remember that people have cell phones with cameras. And people with cell phones with cameras have Twitter and Facebook.