Racist teacher fired for tweets she thought were DMs to Trump.

A high school English teacher in San Antonio, Texas was fired for being racist, after her racism was revealed because of her very old lady understanding of technology.
Georgia Clark thought she was sliding into President Trump's DMs when she begged him to dispatch the modern-day Gestapo to "remove the illegals from Fort Worth." Clark tweeted at @realDonaldTrump assuming that they were private messages, when the racist pleas were, in fact, public tweets.
"Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated," Clark tweeted at the president, using the dehumanizing term for undocumented immigrants.
"Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them when the drug dogs found the evidence," she insisted.
It's very clear from her tweets that Ms. Clark hates her students. She tweeted on May 17th that she had contacted "the feds" directly, and accused the campus police of conspiring with a "Hispanic assistant" to... keep children safe, I assume.
In another tweet, Clark "sent the president" her cell phone number, hoping that somebody from the White House would call.
On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Independent School District voted unanimously to remove her from her role of educating children, many of them Latino. According to city data, Fort Worth's population is a third Hispanic.
Members of the community attended the school board meeting to advocate for Clark's removal, much like she advocated for theirs.
The New York Times reports that according to the school board's review, Clark was disciplined in 2013 "after referring to a group of students as 'little Mexico' and one student as 'white bread.'"
The district superintendent sent a note to parents on May 29th, writing, "Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the district is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect."
While ever child should be treated with dignity and respect, join us in a tasteful round of pointing and laughing at Clark and yelling "HAHAHAHA SUCK IT, LADY!"