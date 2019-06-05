Racist teacher fired for tweets she thought were DMs to Trump.

A high school English teacher in San Antonio, Texas was fired for being racist, after her racism was revealed because of her very old lady understanding of technology.

Georgia Clark thought she was sliding into President Trump's DMs when she begged him to dispatch the modern-day Gestapo to "remove the illegals from Fort Worth." Clark tweeted at @realDonaldTrump assuming that they were private messages, when the racist pleas were, in fact, public tweets.

Fort Worth ISD, via KTVT

"Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated," Clark tweeted at the president, using the dehumanizing term for undocumented immigrants.

"Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them when the drug dogs found the evidence," she insisted.

Twitter: @Rebecca1939

It's very clear from her tweets that Ms. Clark hates her students. She tweeted on May 17th that she had contacted "the feds" directly, and accused the campus police of conspiring with a "Hispanic assistant" to... keep children safe, I assume.