A racist white woman who assaulted a black boy at a pool got what was coming for her.

Racist white women are at it again, we have a serious problem on our hands and may need to hold a nationwide meeting of white women to correct it, because YIKES.

To add to the ranks of #BBQBecky and #PermitPatty, we now have our latest instance of overt racism from a white woman in the form of the assaulter #PoolPatrolPatty.

Earlier this week the 38-year-old Stephanie Sebby-Strempel was arrested after assaulting a 15-year-old black boy at a community pool in South Carolina.

The now viral video shows Sebby-Strempel telling the boy and his friends they aren't welcome and threatening to call 911 before proceeding to hit the boy three times.

The following day #PoolPatrolPatty was arrested by police, who she also assaulted (one was bitten and another's knee was hurt).

Once the confrontation went viral, it didn't take long for people online to figure out Sebby-Strempel was employed by the skincare company Rodan and Fields.

People on Twitter immediately called on Rodan and Fields to take action and fire Sebby-Strempel.