Racist white lady harasses Spanish-speaking family at restaurant, gets 86'd for life.

A white woman in Virginia totally lost her sh*t and went on a racist tirade when she heard a family speaking Spanish at a restaurant.

NBC Washington reports that a family visiting from Guatemala were enjoying lunch at Andy's Mediterranean Restaurant in Lovettsville when the woman insisted that speaking Spanish in the United States is "disrespectful" and demanded to see their passports.

NBC Washington 4

"You don’t freeload in this f— country," the racist woman screamed. "You get the f— out, back to your f— country."

Watch NBC's report:

"She asked for passports; she said that she knew everybody in Loudoun County to get us out of here, and she started saying that we were supposed to speak English, but I'm like 'we’re not talking to you,'" said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told NBC. "They're here visiting and they don’t know English, so how do you want them to speak English when they’re here just visiting?"