Racist white lady harasses Spanish-speaking family at restaurant, gets 86'd for life.

A white woman in Virginia totally lost her sh*t and went on a racist tirade when she heard a family speaking Spanish at a restaurant.
NBC Washington reports that a family visiting from Guatemala were enjoying lunch at Andy's Mediterranean Restaurant in Lovettsville when the woman insisted that speaking Spanish in the United States is "disrespectful" and demanded to see their passports.
"You don’t freeload in this f— country," the racist woman screamed. "You get the f— out, back to your f— country."
Watch NBC's report:
"She asked for passports; she said that she knew everybody in Loudoun County to get us out of here, and she started saying that we were supposed to speak English, but I'm like 'we’re not talking to you,'" said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told NBC. "They're here visiting and they don’t know English, so how do you want them to speak English when they’re here just visiting?"
For all of Trump allies' calls for "civility" and the media wringing their hands about politicians getting heckled at restaurants, people sure are happy to harass people of color just living their lives.
"It’s not fair that they do this to us, and even less acceptable if there are children present," the victim told NBC about the incivility she and her family endured. "It’s not fair for any child to have to go through that. You just don’t do that."
Andy's restaurant took to Facebook poetically let the racist lady know that she is no longer welcome at their establishment.
The post reads:
Words of Thanks to a Former Customer
Thank you for understanding that you have a right to express your venomous and vitriolic views—no matter how odious and ignorant—under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Thank you for feeling sufficiently comfortable in those views to express them, thereby making a spectacle of yourself—and allowing all who witnessed “the incident” on October 19, 2018 to understand what a vile and loathsome individual you are.
Thank you for disrupting the rights of others who were enjoying an evening of camaraderie in a confined public space.
Thank you for strengthening our belief that all people have the right to pursue happiness, which is what they were in the process of doing when you chose to regale them with your idiotic values.
Thank you for using profanity in expressing your views.
Thank you for providing the employees of Andy’s with an opportunity to demonstrate the precepts of the common law behind that First Amendment, which indicate that although you have the right to declare your despicable views, you also have the obligation to bear the consequences for speaking them.
Thank you for showing us—through your actions—that all people have the right to be respected.
Thank you—and we mean this with all the aforementioned respect that you rightfully deserve—for never returning to Andy’s. You are not welcome.
