Racists are using stolen photos to spread fake news about violence at #BlackPanther screenings.

The much awaited movie Black Panther has finally hit theaters and the ticket sales are already breaking records. Unfortunately, racist trolls online have not been handling it well, and have been spreading claims of fake violence at screenings.
To make matters worse, trolls are not only spreading false claims, but they've been stealing photos of victims of actual violence for their sick aims.
One of the stolen photos features a woman who was attacked at a bar in Sweden last month, while another is of an ex-wife of former Trump staffer and serial abuser Rob Porter.
Luckily, people online have been quick to refute these ugly and false claims, with many pointing out the origins of the photos.
These claims embody a disgusting mix of pure racism and deep disrespect to domestic violence victims. Luckily, it appears that not very many people believe them.