Racists are using stolen photos to spread fake news about violence at #BlackPanther screenings.

The much awaited movie Black Panther has finally hit theaters and the ticket sales are already breaking records. Unfortunately, racist trolls online have not been handling it well, and have been spreading claims of fake violence at screenings.

To make matters worse, trolls are not only spreading false claims, but they've been stealing photos of victims of actual violence for their sick aims.

Fake posts are being created to make black people look bad and the sad part of it is some people will believe them #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/XzNMoxFmWs — Trapa Fasa (@trapafasa) February 16, 2018

One of the stolen photos features a woman who was attacked at a bar in Sweden last month, while another is of an ex-wife of former Trump staffer and serial abuser Rob Porter.

Went to the #BlackPanther premier tonight and my wife was assaulted. Three black women approached us and one said "This movie ain't for you white b****" and then attacked her. Security escorted us to the parking lot and we left. We just wanted to see a movie. pic.twitter.com/Xhc28gr3nB — Miami Marino™ 🌹 (@DSA_Boi_Pucci) February 16, 2018

Luckily, people online have been quick to refute these ugly and false claims, with many pointing out the origins of the photos.

The photo you are using is of Colbie Holderness via @cnn Your story is clearly fake. https://t.co/6ledtk9udu — drawmedy (@drawmedy) February 16, 2018

There's a bunch of people on here posting fake assault pictures and saying it was black teens at #BlackPanther showings. God I hate people. — BLUƎ PΛLΛDIN (@Wolvez23) February 16, 2018