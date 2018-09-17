Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.

As a rule, internet commenters are horrible people who should be sentenced to at least a year of probation. I find it's a lot easier psychologically to assume the worst of people online and then occasionally get pleasantly surprised, rather than constantly being shocked by the onslaught of human lows.

One of the latest examples of humans being disgusting pieces of trash involves commenters leveraging creepy colorist comments towards Khloe Kardashian's baby daughter True.

Last weekend Kim Kardashian posted an adorable photo of her daughter Chicago, Kylie's daughter Stormi, and Khloe's daughter True.

She fittingly captioned it "the triplets" since all three cousins were born within a few months of each other.

Now, most human beings with a pulse and any sense of humanity would enjoy the pureness of the baby photo and move on. You don't have to be a Kardashian fan to recognize their children are precious babies.