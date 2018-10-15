40 hilarious reactions to the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson break-up to help you cope.

After a whirlwind engagement that left many of their fans ecstatic, the baby love birds Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have broken up and called off their wedding.

The news was first broke by TMZ on Sunday, just a day after Grande was spotted lovingly supporting Davidson on the set of SNL. At the time of writing this, neither have spoken publicly about the break up and it appears their split is by all means amicable (but still sad).

A source told People that the unexpected death of Mac Miller put Grande in an understandably dark place, and it served as a tipping point for the singer to realize the marriage plans were happening too quick.

"It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone,” the source told People.

While it sounds like the break may ultimately be the healthiest decision for both parties, it's still tragic to all of us rooting for them. It's never fun to see two people lose their love, and between the Manchester bombing, the death of her ex Mac Miller, and getting groped by the pastor at Aretha Franklin's funeral, Grande has been through hell and back.