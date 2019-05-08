17 reactions to comedian flipping off #BlackLivesMatter activists that are funnier than his special.

Maybe you've heard of Nick Di Paolo and maybe you haven't. Either way, you've probably seen people roasting him online over the past couple of days. So, who is he? Nick Di Paolo is a comedian and television actor with a new comedy special called, "A Breath of Fresh Air." According to the poster for the special, this supposed rejuvenating experience is brought to us by Nick Di Paulo flipping off a photo-shopped crowd of young, diverse activists. The man who has tucked his blue button down into his blue jeans is here to spout off some fresh, hot takes that will *checks notes* offend minorities? A never before seen phenomena.

The comedian promoted his new album online, letting people know they could watch it for free on YouTube (another innovative idea).

And it didn't take long for the roast to begin.