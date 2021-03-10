25 of the best reactions to Piers Morgan leaving job over Meghan Markle confrontation

Piers Morgan's job as anchor of "Good Morning Britain" is no more!

After years of "speaking his mind," a.k.a. questioning Meghan Markle's every move and also throwing in a lot of transphobia for good measure, he has "decided" to leave the UK equivalent of "The Today Show."

What spurred this decision? The day after Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired in the UK, Morgan was confronted by his coworker Alex Beresford about his ongoing smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan walked off set, prompting many to call him a snowflake.