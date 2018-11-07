36 of the most hilarious, honest, and relatable reactions to the midterm election results.

It's the day after the midterm elections and a LOT has happened. In bad news, the GOP still has control of the Senate, the lovely Beto O'Rourke lose to Ted Cruz (aka the Zodiac Killer), and power house Andrew Gillum conceded to Ron DeSantis in the Florida gubernatorial race (at only a 1% margin). Also, somehow a dead brothel owner won a Nevada state assembly seat (oh, 2018).

However, there's a lot of good news as well! Democrats have now taken control of the House 221 seats (vs. 198 Republican seats), and there have been a lot of historic firsts. Michigan's Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota's Ilhan Omar won seats as the first Muslim women in Congress.

New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke a record as the youngest woman in Congress. New Mexico's Deb Haaland and Kansas' Sharice Davids both made history as the first Native American women elected to Congress. Ayanna Pressley won as Massachusetts' first black congresswoman. In Colorado, Jared Polis became the first openly gay Governor in the US! Lou Leon Guerrero became the first woman governor of Guam (and flipped from red to blue). Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia made history as Texas's first two Latina congresswomen, and that's just the tip of the iceberg!

As you can imagine, and you likely experienced yourself -- the results of the 2018 midterm elections brought on a LOT of emotions. There was disappointment, cynicism, bursts of hope, absurdism - pretty much any reaction you can muster.