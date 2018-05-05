13 realities unfathomable at 23 that make sense at 43.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 05, 2018@3:19 PM
Whether we like it or not, we are all on a one way bus trip full of aging. Even the most young at heart among us fall prey to the trappings of time, and there are simply facts of life you can't quite fathom at 23, that hit like a ton of exhausting bricks in your 40s.

Needless to say, the comments came rolling in when the Reddit user Asphalint posed the question: What is unfathomable at 23 but understandable at 43 years old?

Here are just a few of the best takeaways from this thread.

1. Partying isn't fun forever.

TOO REAL.
2. Don't worry, be happy is a solid mantra.

Good advice.
3. Eventually, you'll probably have a boss who is younger than you.

Time is coming for us all.
4. Your body is at war with you.

Sad, but true.
5. Even adults can change.

This is a matter of choice, of course.
6. Getting older means realizing how annoying you are.

This one hurts.
7. Time itself feels different.

This one is scary.
8. You may find yourself going to bed early and getting up at the crack of dawn.

I refuse to believe this.
9. It's never to early to think about retirement.

Hard advice given the current economy, but still true.
10. You may find yourself doing double parent duty.

Woof, real, also.
11. Even watching television is different.

12. Even sex stuff changes.

13. Sometimes it's best to stay quiet.

Amen.
Getting older is a fact of life, so might as well embrace the wisdom and enjoy the ride.

