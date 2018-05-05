13 realities unfathomable at 23 that make sense at 43.

Whether we like it or not, we are all on a one way bus trip full of aging. Even the most young at heart among us fall prey to the trappings of time, and there are simply facts of life you can't quite fathom at 23, that hit like a ton of exhausting bricks in your 40s.

Needless to say, the comments came rolling in when the Reddit user Asphalint posed the question: What is unfathomable at 23 but understandable at 43 years old?

Here are just a few of the best takeaways from this thread.

1. Partying isn't fun forever.