Realtor’s hilariously honest listing of the ‘worst house on the street’ goes viral.

Honesty is the best policy, but it's not always the most flattering one. When it comes to selling a house, most realtors err towards making everything sound far nicer than it really is. In the very least, they're not going to write about everything that's wrong with the house.

So, when the realtor Philippa Main from Tampa Bay, Florida penned a listing roasting the house for sale, it quickly went viral for its comedy and brutal honesty.

Our first caption gone wild. Zephyrhills, FL $69,000 2 bd, 2 ba. 826 sf https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/37913-Avoca-Ave-Zephyrhills-FL-33541/46436152_zpid/ Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Friday, February 19, 2021

In the popular post on Realtor.com, the $69,000 house in Zephyr Hills is described as "literally the worst," with plenty of details to back it up.