Recovering alcoholic breaks boyfriend's bottle of vodka, refuses to pay for it. AITA?

Addiction recovery is a complex, life-long process.

Being able to stay clean requires structure, support, and ideally, people in your life who can support and bolster you along the way.

But for those who don't struggle with addiction, the triggers and mood swings involved in the recovery process can seem confusing, even alien at times.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a recovering alcoholic asked if she was wrong for refusing to pay for her boyfriend's vodka after smashing it.

She wrote:

AITA for refusing to pay for my boyfriend's vodka after smashing it?​​​​​​

I (26F) have been with my boyfriend Sean (25M) for about a year and a half. It's been great, but I let him know from the outset that I was a recovering alcoholic. He had no problem with that.