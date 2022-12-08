15 people share the hobbies they consider a red flag.

When we think of hobbies, we generally think of wholesome activities like knitting, or painting.

The idea of a hobby as a "red flag" is counterintuitive to the way that hobbies are often framed as innocent activities that good-natured grandmas partake in.

However, in a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the hobbies they consider a red flag, and it's illuminating.

1. From Samhamwitch:

My old roommate used to go out driving on rainy days specifically to splash pedestrians. That seems pretty red flaggy to me.

2. From cadrina:

There was a post of a guy that was angry at his mother because her hobby was to find random people on the net, find everything about them and message them about it.

3. From LowThreadCountSheets:

Dog fighting.

4. From rayrayrayray:

I saw a post yesterday here about a guy that uses real mouse hearts and testicles and places them in a clear resin cast lego man. I dont know what that is, but red flag.

5. From BlotOutTheSun: