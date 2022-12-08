15 people share the hobbies they consider a red flag.

When we think of hobbies, we generally think of wholesome activities like knitting, or painting.
The idea of a hobby as a "red flag" is counterintuitive to the way that hobbies are often framed as innocent activities that good-natured grandmas partake in.
My old roommate used to go out driving on rainy days specifically to splash pedestrians. That seems pretty red flaggy to me.
There was a post of a guy that was angry at his mother because her hobby was to find random people on the net, find everything about them and message them about it.
Dog fighting.
I saw a post yesterday here about a guy that uses real mouse hearts and testicles and places them in a clear resin cast lego man. I dont know what that is, but red flag.
"I'm just really into Hitler."