Trolls attack the wrong Red Hen, get hilariously roasted.

After The Red Hen, a restaurant in Virginia, booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders for being Sarah Huckabee Sanders, anything called The Red Hen (and probably actual red hens) were targets of Trump supporters' ire.
Oh, and the restaurant even became victim to the wrath of Donald Trump himself.
The Red Hen in D.C. wants you to know that they are a very different restaurant from The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia.
It's not a franchise; it's a completely different thing.
But in Trump's America, facts are just pesky little inconveniences, and hasn't stop the trolls from attacking the wrong restaurant.
The D.C. Red Hen, however, is trolling right back, and this social media
Don't let the truth distract for your crusade, my dudes.
Don't bring around a cloud to rain on their parade.
Not all of their replies are funny. Some of them are just informative.
The Red Hen in D.C. is on their last nerve, but adorably so.
We see you, Red Hen D.C. Stay strong.