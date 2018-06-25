Trolls attack the wrong Red Hen, get hilariously roasted.

After The Red Hen, a restaurant in Virginia, booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders for being Sarah Huckabee Sanders, anything called The Red Hen (and probably actual red hens) were targets of Trump supporters' ire.

Oh, and the restaurant even became victim to the wrath of Donald Trump himself.

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The Red Hen in D.C. wants you to know that they are a very different restaurant from The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia.

It's not a franchise; it's a completely different thing.

Good morning! @PressSec went to the unaffiliated @RedHenLex last night, not to our DC-based restaurant. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

But in Trump's America, facts are just pesky little inconveniences, and hasn't stop the trolls from attacking the wrong restaurant.

The D.C. Red Hen, however, is trolling right back, and this social media