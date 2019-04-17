The 27 juiciest revelations from the Mueller report that weren’t blacked out.

The 448-page [REDACTED] version Mueller Report finally dropped and folks, it's nice to have all the puzzle pieces that have been appearing over the past two years assembled into one PDF. I hate to be the one to break it to you guys but, despite claiming "complete and total exoneration," and dispatching his Attorney General to spin it like a DJ, the president is not the saintly beacon of virtue he claims to be. The special counsel's report paints a picture of a campaign welcoming assistance from the Russian government with open arms, and scrambling to keep their stupidity under wraps as soon as they won the presidency. Here's what you need to know. 1. Mueller's team didn't look for "collusion," but rather "coordination," as defined by conspiracy law. "In evaluation whether evidence about collective action of multiple individuals constituted a crime, we applied the framework of conspiracy law, not the concept of 'collusion,'" the prosecutors explained. So there was NO COLLUSION! after all, but only because it is not a legal concept. 2. Trump was in contact with Russians as early as 2015. That's more contacts with them than with Tiffany. From the report: Some of the earliest contacts were made in connection with the Trump Organization real estate project known as Trump Tower Moscow. Candidate Trump signed a Letter of Intent for Trump Tower Moscow by November 2015, and in January 2016, Trump Organization executive Michael Cohen emailed and spoke about the project with the office of Russian government press secretary Dmitry Peskov. The Trump Organization pursued the project through at least June 2016, including by considering travel to Russia by Cohen and candidate Trump.

3. In spring 2016, campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos heard from a London-based professor with connections to Russia that the Russian government had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton "in the form of thousands of emails." Papa blurted out to a foreign government official "that the Trump Campaign received indications from the Russian government that it could assist the Campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to candidate Clinton." That's...exactly what ended up happening. 4. The FBI opened an investigation into Trump because of Papa's big mouth, not because of "spying," as the president claims. Giphy 5. On October 7, 2016, the day the "Grab Them By The Pussy" tape dropped, WikiLeaks released hacked emails they got from Russian intelligence. WikiLeaks stated that the drop was "intended to interfere with the US election process." Giphy

6. Campaign chairman (and now-convicted felon) Paul Manafort briefed a Russian intelligence-linked oligarch on campaign strategy in battleground states, and even discussed a "peace plan" that allowed Russia to control eastern Ukraine. WOW: KILIMNIK delivered a "peace" plan to MANAFORT that was actually a "'backdoor' means for Russia to control eastern Ukraine."

It came from Russia-aligned ex-Ukrainian prez YANUKOVYCH, who pledged that if Manafort signed on, he'd be received in Russia "at the very top level." pic.twitter.com/2r7g9eOJ2Q — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 18, 2019 Jared Kushner would later get involved with this "Russian reconciliation plan," including give copies to Steve Bannon and incoming Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. 7. When then-President Obama imposed sanctions on Russia for interfering with the election, incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn called the Russian ambassador and told him not to retaliate. 8. According to Mueller, there was a lot of evidence of "numerous links" between Trump and the Russians, but not enough to bring charges. Giphy 9. Throughout the course of the investigation, Trump campaign officials were lying liars who lied. ...the investigation established that several individuals affiliated with the Trump Campaign lied to the Office, and to Congress, about their interactions with Russian-affiliated individuals and related matters. Those lies materially impaired the investigation of Russian election interference.

That sounds a wee bit obstruction-y. 10. Trump campaign officials shared Russian troll material, including both Donald Trumps. US Department of Justice (IRA is Internet Research Agency, the Russian troll farm.) 11. Troll activities included getting someone to walk around New York City as Santa Trump. I know no one cares about Part I (about the Russian campaign), but:



"The IRA also... recruited individuals to perform political acts (such as walking around New York City dressed up as Santa Claus with a Trump mask)" pic.twitter.com/4fDAYmytWM — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) April 18, 2019 12. Russian intelligence transferred stolen material to WikiLeaks, and WikiLeaks decided to pretend that they got the emails from a DNC staffer who was murdered in the summer of 2016. Assange obviously knew Seth Rich had nothing to do with the leaks, yet he — along with some awful GOP actors — helped perpetuate this story and tortured Rich's family for months. Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/EWGZSakhqe — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) April 18, 2019

13. The section on the Trump campaign spreading the hacked materials was almost completely blacked out, as is the bit on "Contacts with the Campaign about WikiLeaks." US Department of Justice Deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, however, told prosecutors that Trump "expressed excitement" about hacked DNC emails being released by WikiLeaks in July 2016. Manafort "wanted to be kept apprised of any developments with WikiLeaks and separately told Gates to keep in touch [redacted] about future developments," according to the report. 14. An "incident" in which Trump and Michael Cohen discussed WikiLeaks has been conveniently blacked out. US Department of Justice

15. Trump asked Michael Flynn to ask Republican operative Peter Smith to find Hillary's emails. Smith committed suicide in May 17, after telling The Wall Street Journal. PETER SMITH was contacted by Michael Flynn to find the deleted Clinton emails, at Trump's request, per Mueller. pic.twitter.com/jKhZZAOcrp — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 18, 2019 16. According to Michael Cohen, Donald Trump Sr. knew about Donald Trump Jr.'s June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer for Clinton "dirt." Both Don Jr. and Jared Kushner told the Senate Judiciary Committee that that was not the case. Lying to Congress is a crime. Mueller, however, couldn't find evidence either way. 17. Don Jr. allegedly knew that the meeting was a Kremlin hookup. Mueller Report states that Don Jr knew the Trump Tower meeting with Kremlin linked associates was to obtain dirt on Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/QKcsshIDOK — 🗽 (@Anthony) April 18, 2019 18. He also DMed with WikiLeaks, and tweeted out links Assange told him to. Don Jr. helped Wikileaks promote the Clinton emails hacked by Russia pic.twitter.com/Uw1gQFB18S — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) April 18, 2019

19. Mueller almost indicted Don Jr. and Kushner for campaign finance violations at the Trump Tower meeting, but concluded that they were too dumb to know it was illegal. don jr: too stupid to understand when he's doing crimes pic.twitter.com/gzzmFOb8S9 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 18, 2019 "The Office did not obtain admissible evidence likely to meet the government's burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these individuals acted 'willfully,' i.e., with general knowledge of the illegality of their conduct; and, second, the government would likely encounter difficulty in proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the value of the promised information exceeded the threshold for a criminal violation." 20. After Trump won, a meeting in the Seychelles sought to establish a "backchannel" between Russia and the Trump administration. This sounds like a James Bond plot, but it's for real, according to the special counsel.

The meeting was between a Russian oligarch and Erik Prince, the CEO of Blackwater and Betsy DeVos's brother. As The Washington Post summarizes: The meeting was arranged by businessman and lobbyist George Nader, who told Prince in January 2017 that “the Russians were looking to build a link with the incoming Trump administration,” and proposed an encounter with Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Nader then sent documents about Dmitriev to Prince while he was at Trump Tower meeting with Kellyanne Conway and others for three hours.

Bannon and Erik Prince gave conflicting accounts—and their text messages on the matter have mysteriously disappeared. Mueller's investigators can't resolve "conflicting accounts" by Bannon + Erik Prince of the mysterious Seychelles meeting because text messages on both their phones have disappeared pic.twitter.com/IGFmrht4XV — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) April 18, 2019 21. On June 17, 2017, Trump called White House counsel Don McGahn at home and told him to have Mueller fired. McGahn did not carry out the direction, however, deciding that we would resign rather than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre. Giphy 22. Mueller "obtained evidence" about potential obstruction of justice by Trump as soon as he was appointed. Events included:

"The President's January 27, 2017 dinner with former FBI director James Comedy in which the president repeatedly asked for Comedy's loyalty, one day after the White House had been briefed by the Department of Justice on contacts between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador"

"The President's private requests to Comey to make public the fact that the President was not the subject of an investigation and to lift what the President regarded as a cloud"

"The President's reported involvement in issuing a statement about the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Russians and senior Trump Campaign officials that said the meeting was about adoption and omitted the Russians had offered to provide the Trump Campaign with derogatory information about Hillary Clinton."

23. Trump said "I'm f*cked" after Mueller was appointed. Sad! According to notes written by a Sessions aide, "when Session told the President that a Special Counsel had been appointed, the President slumped back in his chair and said, 'Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I'm f*cked." "Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and I won't be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that has every happened to me." 24. For more than a year, Trump refused to sit for an interview with the special counsel. They team decided not to pursue a subpoena fight. Lame.

25. Sarah Sanders told Mueller the truth for once: that she's completely full of sh*t. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders admitted to special counsel Robert Mueller that her comments at a White House press briefing following the firing of FBI Director James Comey were not based in fact https://t.co/EZeSwrQAad pic.twitter.com/mwV33vTdgp — CNN (@CNN) April 18, 2019 26. Trump tried to influence the investigation, but he was saved by his aides just straight-up ignoring him. The President’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests. Comey did not end the investigation of Flynn, which ultimately resulted in Flynn’s prosecution and conviction for lying to the FBI. McGahn did not tell the Acting Attorney General that the Special Counsel must be removed, but was instead prepared to resign over the President’s order. Lewandowski and Dearborn did not deliver the President’s message to Sessions that he should confine the Russia investigation to future election meddling only. And McGahn refused to recede from his recollections about events surrounding the President’s direction to have the Special Counsel removed, despite the President’s multiple demands that he do so. Consistent with that pattern, the evidence we obtained would not support potential obstruction charges against the President’s aides and associates beyond those already filed.

27. With regards to obstruction of justice, the prosecutors concluded that they couldn't reach a conclusion. Mueller and team were working under the Department of Justice tradition that the president can't be indicted, even if he deserved to be. The Report is clear on pp1-2 that Mueller was 100% guided by doj policy that a sitting President could not be indicted. Barr was deeply misleading in his initial 4 page letter. And that’s why Mueller could not recommend charges even if he thought them warranted. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) April 18, 2019 The Trump campaign was are of—and expected to benefit from—the Russian government's illegal activities, but Mueller couldn't prove beyond reasonable doubt that they did more than just milk it. Trump tried to stymie the investigation as much as he could, up until this morning, when he sent the Attorney General to say that everything is just peachy.

Mueller says that it's up to Congress whether or not the president who seems guilty and acts guilty, is guilty.