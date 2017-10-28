Reddit users share best exit strategies for boring conversations. Everybody, take notes.

Bronwyn Isaac
Oct 28, 2017@8:11 PM
We've all been there: you're at a party and you've been cornered by someone you absolutely don't want to talk to. Maybe they're suffering from halitosis and the smell is killing you. Perhaps they don't know how to shut up, and are unable to pick up your obviously disinterested social cues. No matter the details, we've all been socially cornered and itching for a smooth escape plan. So, when the Reddit user AmberBrooks35 posted a prompt question about this very dynamic, the thread immediately exploded with answers.

Her prompt read:

"You're at a party and find yourself stuck in a conversation with someone you don't especially want to talk to about something you'd really rather not be talking about. What's your best quick escape line or move?"

Unsurprisingly, Reddit had a lot of creative exit strategies for boring conversations.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/fallingback-RDKK1i.png
This one is basically choreographed slapstick.

Some tactics danced on the line of threatening your conversation partner.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/redditknives-2LFWLC.png
If this doesn't do the job, I don't know what to tell you.

The thread included some tried and true methods.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/english-XrtUGq.png
This sentence is best pulled off in another language.

While others elaborated on the classic bathroom break move.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/hotboxdrank-BKLz2X.png
Honestly, this would probably start a whole new conversation.
There were absurd trolling answers.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/fireexcuse-5W9LSW.png
Although this feels emotionally apt.

As well as some high drama.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/footblood-17Bh1D.png
Blood is always a good party trick.

One Reddit user went in-depth on the "Midwestern Escape" which essentially weaponizes politeness to escape a conversation.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/midwesternescape-K9SsaU.png
Getting a party sidekick is always a foolproof move.
One commenter used diabetes as an excuse.

I mean, if they actually have it then it's valid.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/diabetes-excuse-DTrFzP.png
10/10.

Arguably the best escape plan went full meta.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/metaexcuse-JnQ6qG.png
This one deserves a clap.

The next time you find yourself cornered at a party, just remember, this thread is here for you with plenty of hot escape tips.

That dog is all of us.

