Does Reese Witherspoon have three legs on the new 'Vanity Fair' cover? An investigation is underway.

Update: Vanity fair responded:
Original article:
It's time to pull out your detective hat, because a very important investigation is underway.
Upon first glance, the 2018 Vanity Fair Hollywood portfolio cover is yet another glamorous celebrity portrait taken by the prolific Annie Leibovitz.
But upon closer inspection, Twitter has noticed something peculiar about Reese Witherspoon's legs.
When you truly focus, it appears the Big Little Lies actress has three legs.
Is this an illuminati conspiracy?! Has she had three legs all along and we're just NOW noticing?! People also have some feelings about how snug Witherspoon and Oprah appear to be.
Naturally, Twitter has been batting around some theories about Witherspoon's third leg.
Is it merely an optical illusion caused by her flesh-toned dress?! Perhaps a bad photoshop job?! Maybe , just maybe, this is Witherspoon's long hidden secret.
To make matters even more bizarre, it also appears that Oprah has three hands.
Did a Vanity Fair photo editor just execute the perfect prank?!
Once she caught wind of the internet's speculation about her third leg, Witherspoon decided to settle the score once and for all.
Yes, she has three legs. And now, she finally feels ready to share her truth with this cold, judgmental world. At the time of writing, Oprah has yet to comment on her third hand.
2018 is already off to a weird start, so Witherspoon's three-legged photoshoot feels completely on brand.