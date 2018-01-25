Does Reese Witherspoon have three legs on the new 'Vanity Fair' cover? An investigation is underway.

Update: Vanity fair responded:

Original article:

It's time to pull out your detective hat, because a very important investigation is underway.

Upon first glance, the 2018 Vanity Fair Hollywood portfolio cover is yet another glamorous celebrity portrait taken by the prolific Annie Leibovitz.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

But upon closer inspection, Twitter has noticed something peculiar about Reese Witherspoon's legs.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space tita 🎩 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

When you truly focus, it appears the Big Little Lies actress has three legs.

Is this an illuminati conspiracy?! Has she had three legs all along and we're just NOW noticing?! People also have some feelings about how snug Witherspoon and Oprah appear to be.