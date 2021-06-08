Relationship coach shares four normalized behaviors that can lead to a break-up.

Relationships require a lot of work in order to be healthy, no one just walks into a healthy relationship - they build it through communication, grace, and a genuine desire to treat their partner better while recognizing their own boundaries.

Because relationships can be so consuming, it's easy to miss the signs things are awry when you're in them. There is an enmeshed nature to a lot of long-term relationships, particularly when you share a home, so even the most self-aware and well-intentioned people can miss the signs of toxic patterns.

Luckily, there are experts who spend their lives researching the inner workings of romantic relationships and what makes them tick, and their findings can shed light on what to look out for.

In a viral TikTok, the self-love coach Alex Scot shared what she coined "The Four Horsemen" behaviors that are predictors of divorce and break-ups.