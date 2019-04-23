'Relationship goals' video gets roasted for being anything but. Dump him.

When you hear the term "relationship goals," what comes to mind? Chrissy Teigen trolling John Legend on Twitter (same)? Michelle and Barrack Obama doing literally anything together (also same)? As long as you don't associate "relationship goals" with the idea of treating your partner like a pet puppy, you are in the clear.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with me on this one. A Twitter account dedicated to "sharing adorable couples pics" (@radates) posted a video of a couple who has a vom-inducing ritual in which the boyfriend summons his girlfriend with a hand gesture and she responds by running to him and placing her face in the cup of his hand. You know, like a dog and its master.

People were pretty quick to point out how much this resembled a "man's best friend" relationship.

Others saw it as just flat out rude.