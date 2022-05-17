17 people who grew up religious share the 'dumbest' things they thought were 'sins'.

For those of us grew up in a deeply religious household, we share many things in common. But as widespread as religion is, it's also deeply personal. When it comes to faith, the specifics are...let's say...up for interpretation.

Several Reddit threads have answered questions such as: "People who grew up with extremely religious parents, what were some dumb things they claimed were 'sins'?" and the responses ranged from the mom in Carrie (1976) to the mom in Carrie (2013).

1.

I got a Rambo play set when I was like 8 years old. It contained a realistic looking Bowie knife and a green Buddha pendant to put around your neck. My grandfather said the Buddha was filled with evil spirits and he made me throw it in a fire. The realistic looking murder knife, however, was totally fine. - StarrCreationsLLC

2.

“Dancing is the vertical expression of a horizontal act.” - Pentacostal-Haircut

3.