A reporter discovered the woman in the 'meemaw' memes from the Capitol riots was never there.

When a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempted coup on January 6th, the world reacted with shock, awe, and terror.
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
As photos of the rioters started circulating, people coped by posting scathing memes and jokes, a necessary tool for surviving the absurdity of the 2020s.
Can’t believe the creators of the monster have lost control of the monster, is there any precedent for this in books or film— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) January 6, 2021
