Republican senator in hot water over leaked racist comment about public hangings.

Surprise! A senator in Mississippi has royally messed up.
A video of Mississippi senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith making a strange "joke" has surfaced and it's not a good situation. In the name of history, in the name of fighting racism, in the name of women in positions of power--this is a real bummer, Cindy. Hasn't she ever heard the phrase, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all?" Or, to modify it slightly for Republican politicians, "If you don't have anything that isn't racist to say, please stop talking immediately?"
On November 27th, Cindy Hyde-Smith will face a black democrat, Mike Epsy, in a runoff race. In the following video, Hyde-Smith is seen complimenting a supporter of hers with a strange choice of words.
The supporter and cattle rancher, who is seen beside a small crowd, gets praised by Hyde-Smith with a "if he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."
Cindy, you could've just said, "Thanks for your support!" What were you thinking? Public hangings are not cool anymore. In fact, they have a very deeply rooted history of racism and sexism. Mississippi especially knows that history as the NAACP recorded that between 1882 and 1968, there were 4,743 lynchings in the United States, and almost 73 percent of the victims were black. During that time, Mississippi had 581 victims, the highest number of any state.
In a statement, her opponent Mike Epsy said, "Cindy Hyde-Smith's comments are reprehensible. They have no place in our political discourse, in Mississippi, or our country. We need leaders, not dividers, and her words show that she lacks the understanding and judgment to represent the people of our state."
And, of course, people are there for him:
Epsy, we're here for you. Mississippi, please make the right choice.