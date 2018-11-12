Republican senator in hot water over leaked racist comment about public hangings.

Surprise! A senator in Mississippi has royally messed up.

A video of Mississippi senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith making a strange "joke" has surfaced and it's not a good situation. In the name of history, in the name of fighting racism, in the name of women in positions of power--this is a real bummer, Cindy. Hasn't she ever heard the phrase, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all?" Or, to modify it slightly for Republican politicians, "If you don't have anything that isn't racist to say, please stop talking immediately?"

On November 27th, Cindy Hyde-Smith will face a black democrat, Mike Epsy, in a runoff race. In the following video, Hyde-Smith is seen complimenting a supporter of hers with a strange choice of words.

"If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row"- Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says in Tupelo, MS after Colin Hutchinson, cattle rancher, praises her.



Hyde-Smith is in a runoff on Nov 27th against Mike Espy. pic.twitter.com/0a9jOEjokr — Lamar White, Jr. (@LamarWhiteJr) November 11, 2018

The supporter and cattle rancher, who is seen beside a small crowd, gets praised by Hyde-Smith with a "if he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."